August Mid-America Index Highest in 2 Years
Creighton University Economics Professor, Dr. Ernie Goss, courtesy energymarketing pro.org
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2020) August Mid-America Index Highest in Two Years: Manufacturing Employment Gains for the Month
August survey highlights:
• The regional Business Conditions Index expanded to its highest level in two years.
• For the first time since January, the employment index rose above growth neutral.
• According to U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics data, the region has lost approximately one million jobs since the onset of COVID-19, for a 7.3% decline, of its non-farm jobs.
• Four of five manufacturers reported difficulty in finding and hiring qualified workers.
• Business confidence climbed to its highest level since February 2018.
OMAHA, Neb. (Sept. 1, 2020) – The August Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, a leading economic indicator for the nine-state region stretching from Minnesota to Arkansas, advanced above growth neutral, and to its highest level in two years.
Overall index: After falling below growth neutral for three straight months, the overall index bounced into positive territory for June, July, and August. The Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, increased to 60.0 from July’s 57.4.
“While the August reading was certainly encouraging, manufacturing activity in the region remains below pre-COVID-19 levels. Creighton’s regional index has been mirroring the national ISM index with reading above growth neutral for June and July. I expect the national number to be above growth neutral for August when it is released later this morning,” said Ernie Goss, PhD, director of Creighton University’s Economic Forecasting Group and the Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics in the Heider College of Business.
Nebraska: The state’s overall index for August sank to 64.2 from 68.6 in July. Components of the index from the monthly survey of supply managers for August were: new orders at 73.6, production or sales at 71.2, delivery lead time at 63.4, inventories at 44.3, and employment at 68.4. “According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state’s manufacturing sector has lost approximately 2,000 jobs, a decline of 2.0% with metal products producers accounting for a share of the losses,” said Goss.
READ MORE: Lincoln/Lan Cty Corona Virus Surge Continues