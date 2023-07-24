Authorities Search For Grizzly Bear That Killed Woman Near Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that attacked and killed a woman on a trail west of Yellowstone National Park along the Montana-Idaho border.

The attack happened Saturday morning only a few hundred yards from a trailhead and private campground.

Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says there was no sign that the bear, which was traveling with at least one cub, tried to eat the victim, who appears to have been jogging when she was fatally mauled.

Rangers issued an emergency closure for areas of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The closure did not include Yellowstone National Park.

Since 2010, grizzlies in the Yellowstone region have killed at least nine people, but attacks remain rare.