Auto Theft Cases Are Up In Lincoln

Jun 15, 2022 @ 1:15pm
Auto theft map across Lincoln in June 2022. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–There’s been a nearly 60% increase in auto thefts in Lincoln, so far this year, compared to a five-year average.

So far in June, auto thefts have increased by just over 65%, compared to the same time period in 2021. About 29.5% of these cases were unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, 25% were locked and five percent were unlocked with the keys inside with the vehicle left running.

Lincoln Police say 50% of stolen vehicles have been recovered.   About 40.5% had other circumstances listed and just over 77% are active investigations.

