Auto Theft Cases Are Up In Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–There’s been a nearly 60% increase in auto thefts in Lincoln, so far this year, compared to a five-year average.
So far in June, auto thefts have increased by just over 65%, compared to the same time period in 2021. About 29.5% of these cases were unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, 25% were locked and five percent were unlocked with the keys inside with the vehicle left running.
Lincoln Police say 50% of stolen vehicles have been recovered. About 40.5% had other circumstances listed and just over 77% are active investigations.