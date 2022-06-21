Auto Thefts, Larcenies Reported in Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–At least two auto thefts and two larcenies from auto cases between Sunday night and Monday morning in portions of northeast Lincoln are under investigation.
Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the first report was a stolen vehicle taken from an area just north of 87th and Leighton.
“Victim reports that it was locked and they have the key fob,” Vollmer said to media members on Tuesday morning. “It was found (Monday at 11:30pm), totaled out, in the drainage ditch near North 68th and Gladstone.”
Sgt. Vollmer says in the area of 86th and Lexington a red 2021 Chrysler minivan was taken with the keys inside. Then, police got a report of a larceny from auto in the area of 72nd and Seward, about 9mm handgun stolen from a glovebox of an unlocked vehicle and golf clubs taken from a detached garage. Another larceny was reported in the 7700 block of Yancy Drive, where some miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Sgt. Vollmer says they are still investigating to see if these cases are actually connected.