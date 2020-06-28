Available Hospital Beds Drop in Nebraska As Virus Cases Rise
State health figures show the number of hospital beds available in Nebraska has dropped below 40% as the state continues to see more COVID-19 cases confirmed. The state’s online coronavirus tracker shows that as of Thursday, 2,330 of the state’s total 3,834 hospital beds were occupied.
That left 1,504, or 39%, of hospital beds available. The site also shows that 43% of intensive care unit beds and 78% of ventilators in the state were available. Currently there are 18,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska with a reported 270 confirmed related deaths.
