KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens

April 6, 2023 3:25PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that has been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28% from 6.32% the previous week.

The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high.

The recent decline in mortgage rates is good news for prospective homebuyers, many of whom were pushed to the sidelines as interest rates rose.

Lincoln News

NCAA Basketball Bracket