Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.18% This Week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined this week after climbing five consecutive weeks to a more than 20-year high, a modest relief for would-be homebuyers challenged by rising home prices and a thin inventory of homes on the market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.18% from 7.23% last week.

A year ago, the rate averaged 5.66%.

High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already unaffordable to many Americans.