Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Slips To 7.76% In First Drop After Climbing 7 Weeks In A Row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell slightly this week, ending a seven-week climb —- modest relief for prospective homebuyers grappling with an increasingly unaffordable housing market.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.76% from 7.79% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.95%.

High rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already out of reach for many Americans.

They also discourage homeowners who locked in rock-bottom rates in recent years from selling.