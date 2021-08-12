Award Winning News

(KFOR NEWS August 12, 2021) KFOR NEWS is proud to have won 2 Gold Awards and a Silver Award from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association at it’s annual convention in LaVista Wednesday night.
KFOR NEWS received a Silver Award in the category “Service to Children” for a Lincoln Live conversation about Lincoln Public Schools busing homeless kids to classes.
KFOR NEWS received a Gold Award for an April 2021 Lincoln Live conversation focusing on the impressive cardiac survival rate from Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
KFOR NEWS received a Gold Award for Best Newscast of 2021…the 630am newscast from February 24, 2021.