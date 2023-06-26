Bacon Criticizes Trump For Taking Classified Documents

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–Nebraska’s 2nd-District Republican Congressman Don Bacon says no one in the federal government has the right to take top secret information home. It’s in reference to the classified documents case against former President Trump.

Bacon, a member of the House Armed Service committee, told NBC’s “Meet The Press” no one shows attack plans on Iran to people who are not clear or documents that talk about the U.S.’ nuclear technology or the location of our intelligence resources.

“When the government asks for them back, you give them back,” Bacon said in reference to classified documents. “If deny having them, but then you have them, those are crimes.”

Many of the Republican presidential candidates running against Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination have also decried his alleged mishandling of classified documents, though some have questioned whether the government should have brought a federal case over the matter.

Federal regulations give the Archives control of presidential public papers, and lawmakers are not supposed to keep classified information with sensitive national security secrets.