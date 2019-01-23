Ballot-Counting System to be Upgraded

Secretary of State Bob Evnen is proposing plans to upgrade ballot counting equipment in Nebraska. According to a press release from Evnen, the state’s ballot counting equipment was purchased in 2005 with Federal Help America Vote Act funds. Evnen says the machines have been used in Nebraska for more than 13 years and while accurate and secure, parts are becoming scarce, and technologically superior vote tabulators are now available.

Funds for replacement equipment statewide were requested in the Secretary of State’s budget submission. The Secretary’s budget request received a top priority recommendation from the Nebraska Information Technology Commission. The Governor included funds for this project in his biennium budget released last week.

“We appreciate Governor Ricketts including funds in the biennium budget to start the process of replacing aging components in Nebraska’s election infrastructure. I look forward to working with the legislature and our county election officials to finalize this budget request and begin work on this important project,” Evnen said.

If approved by the legislature, new equipment will be delivered to all 93 counties, and training will be provided for all 93 county election officials, prior to the May 12, 2020, statewide primary election. The new ballot counting equipment will adhered to Nebraska’s standard of voting by use of a paper ballot.

“Nebraska’s elections are secure, reliable and accurate. This is one of the steps that we are taking to ensure that our elections remain that way,” Evnen said.