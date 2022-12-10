BASKETBALL: LCS Girls Stay Undefeated In Rivalry Game With Lutheran

LINCOLN–(KLMS Dec. 9)–For the first time in two years, the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team managed to get a win over cross-town rival Lincoln Lutheran.

The Crusaders took off to a 22-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 63-37 victory Friday night over the Warriors in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln at the LCS gym.

The key for Christian (4-0) was managing an uptempo approach early and often to move the ball down court and find easy baskets in transition. The Crusaders jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game. Most of the scoring early came from Kenadee Ailes, who finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Christian. Lauren Swan scored six of her ten points for the Crusaders during the first quarter.

Christian led 40-19 at halftime before taking a 46-28 lead after three quarters. Jessa Hueser added 12 points and Mattie Kassebaum also chipped in 10 points in the win.

Veteran guard Jami Wahl scored a team-high 12 points in the loss for Lutheran.

Click the links to hear the podcast of the game.

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian girls basketball-1st Half

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian girls basketball-2nd Half

LINCOLN LUTHERAN BOYS 51, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45

Lincoln Lutheran managed to use a fourth quarter run to earn the victory over Lincoln Christian in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. It was Johnny Puelz and Ryan Hager that combined for 31 points in the game for the Warriors that helped in the second half.

Luke Hovendick scored 17 points in the loss for the Crusaders.

Click the links to hear the podcast of the game.

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian boys basketball-1st Half

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian boys basketball-2nd Half