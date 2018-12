A North Lincoln car dealership is out $275,000 after three 2018 Jeep Cherokees were stolen and a security system damaged sometime over Christmas.

An employee reported it to police when he showed up for work at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said LPD is investigating the thefts.

Officer¬†Bonkiewicz says they don’t know if they’re looking for one suspect or ten, considering the time frame the thefts occurred spans from Sunday evening to Wednesday morning.