BBB Warning: Baby Formula Shortage Leads To Potential Scams

(KFOR NEWS May 13, 2022) (Press Release) Shortages in the supply of baby formula are leading new moms to find other ways of finding the much-needed item – and risking themselves to potential online scams. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is taking proactive measures to increase supply to help ease the shortage.
According to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, online shopping scams are the riskiest. With the current supply issues on many items, including formula, scammers are watching.
An ad, post, or social media group posts they have baby formula available. The buyer contacts the seller via chat or direct message, showing photos of the cans available. The buyer makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business) or Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), but the formula never arrives.
Signs of a potential online purchase scam include:
Check out the website before making a purchase:
Report suspected online shopping fraud to:
READ MORE: