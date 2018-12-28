Beatrice Boy Dies From Flu

A 12-year-old Beatrice boy has died from the flu.

The family says Draven Findeis showed signs of the flu and was being treated at Children’s hospital and medical center in Omaha, when he suddenly passed away Wednesday.

Draven was a 6th grader at Beatrice Middle School. Instead of memorials, the family is asking for people to get a flu shot in memory of their son.

Earlier this month, DHHS reported two people over the age of 65 died of the flu and said flu activity was slowly increasing across the state.