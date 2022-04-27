Beef up your Backyard Rules 2022

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
KFOR/KLMS BEEF UP YOUR BACKYARD 2022 CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): KFOR and KLMS – 3800 Cornhusker Highway Lincoln NE 68504, Capital Patio & Flame Shop – 5500 Old Cheney Road #16 Lincoln NE 68516, Russ’s Market – 130 No. 66th, Lincoln, NE 68505, Russ’s Market – 6300 Havelock Ave, Lincoln, NE 68507, Russ’s Market – 1709 Washington, Lincoln, NE 68502, Russ’s Market – 4400 So. 33rd Court, Lincoln, NE 68516, Russ’s Market – 1550 So. Coddington Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68522, Russ’s Market, 13901 Guildford St., Waverly, NE 68462 (collectively, “Sponsor”).
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
VIA INTERNET –
Go to kfornow.com or espnlincoln.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. One entry per day.
VIA TELEPHONE –
KFOR – Weekdays 5/2-5/26/22 be the correct caller to 402-489-1240 in the 6am, 7am, or 8am hour to qualify when you hear the cue. At the time of their call, entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.
KLMS – Weekdays 5/2-5/26/22 be the correct caller to 402-466-3776 in the 9am, 10am, 4pm or 5pm hour to qualify when you hear the cue. At the time of their call, entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s telephone system is the official time keeping device for the Promotion.
Total Prize Value: $519.00.
Three (3) on-air qualifiers will be selected each weekday 5/2-5/26/22 via telephone entry for a total of 57 on-air qualifiers on KFOR. Four (4) on-air qualifiers will be selected each weekday 5/2-5/26/22 via telephone entry for a total of 76 on-air qualifiers on KLMS.
On Friday, 5/27/22 at approximately 6-9am CST one (1) qualifier would be randomly drawn from KFOR’s online entries, one (1) qualifier randomly drawn from KFOR’s on-air entries, one (1) qualifier randomly drawn from KLMS’s online entries, and one (1) qualifier randomly drawn from KLMS’s on-air entries. These entries would be combined and then a winner will be randomly drawn from those qualifiers.
these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specify “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to KFOR/KLMS Beef Up Your Backyard 2022 Winner List or Official Rules Request, KFOR/KLMS 3800 Cornhusker Highway Lincoln NE, 68504. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KFOR/KLMS Beef Up Your Backyard 2022. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.
https://www.kfornow.com/terms-of-use. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.kfornow.com/privacy-policy.
https://www.espnlincoln.com/terms-of-use. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.espnlincoln.com/privacy-policy.