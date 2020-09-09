      Weather Alert

Beer Truck Crashes Into College View Neighborhood Restaurant

Sep 9, 2020 @ 1:11pm
Photo Courtesy of 10/11 Now.

LINCOLN–(KFOR and KOLN Sept. 9)–Traffic was blocked in both directions on 48th Street in the College View area of southeast Lincoln, after a Coors Light truck lost control and crashed into a nearby restaurant late Wednesday morning.

KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, is reporting the crash happened at 48th and Lowell, where the beer truck lost control and crashed into a Taco Inn restaurant on the west side.  There was a vehicle that was badly damaged in the street.

No word yet on the extent of any injuries, but initial reports indicated several people were taken to the hospital.  A Taco Inn employee told 10/11 Now there were no customers inside when the crash took place.