Belmont Pool Cuts Hours Due To Staff Shortages

Lincoln, NE (August 4, 2022) Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, will have a modified schedule for the remainder of the pool season due to a lifeguard shortage.
The revised Belmont Pool schedule is as follows:
Belmont is not the only City Swimming Pool to cut back hours because of staff shortages. Star City Shores near 27th and Highway 2 announced earlier that it would be closed next week, August 8-11, because of a lack of lifeguards. It will re-open for the final weekend of the season.
The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Regular hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. seven days a week:
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.