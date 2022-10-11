Bennet Toddler Bitten By Lizard At Family Home

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 11)–An 11-month-old Bennet girl is recovering, after she was apparently bitten by a tegu lizard while at home on Monday night.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies responded to Bryan East Campus, where they contacted the child’s parents, who said the lizard was living in the basement and got out of its cage before heading upstairs.

Houchin says the child’s mother was working upstairs and the child was on the floor, when the tegu made it up the steps. The woman heard the child crying and found the lizard biting the toddler in the arm. Houchin says both parents managed to get the tegu away and took the child the hospital, where she got two stitches in the right arm.

No charges will be filed and the parents will be looking for someone to take care of the lizard.