Best Airlines To Travel With Released

Based on price, safety, delays, baggage issues, animal incidents and passenger complaints, the Best Overall airline is Alaska Airlines for the third year in a row, followed by Delta.

The Most Reliable is Delta with the lowest rate of cancellations, delays, mishandled luggage and denied boardings.

For Safety it’s Alaska Airlines. Best Pet-Friendly there are 2, ExpressJet and Envoy Air with no incidents.

The Most Comfortable airline is JetBlue offering free Wi-Fi, extra legroom, and complimentary snacks and beverages.

