Best and Worst States For Mom
money.com
(KFOR NEWS May 6, 2020) Mother’s Day is Sunday. The personal-finance website, WalletHub, has released its report on 2020’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.
WalletHub compared the attractiveness of each state and the District of Columbia for a working mother based on 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from median women’s salary to female unemployment rate to day-care quality.
|Best States for Working Moms
|Worst States for Working Moms
|1. Massachusetts
|42. Georgia
|2. Minnesota
|43. Nevada
|3. Vermont
|44. New Mexico
|4. Connecticut
|45. Oklahoma
|5. District of Columbia
|46. Idaho
|6. New Jersey
|47. West Virginia
|7. Rhode Island
|48. South Carolina
|8. Maine
|49. Alabama
|9. New Hampshire
|50. Mississippi
|10. Wisconsin
|51. Louisiana
Nebraska ranks 29th overall. Find the full report at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565/
