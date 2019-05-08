Best and Worst States For Working Moms

Ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, determined 2019’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms. Overall, Nebraska ranks 17th best for working Moms. Breaking it down, Nebraska comes in FIRST for professional opportunities for a working mom, 26th for establishing a work-life balance, but 30th for child care availability. Nebraska has the highest child care costs of any state and the worst day care system of any state.

Best States for Working Moms Worst States for Working Moms 1 Massachusetts 42 Arizona 2 Rhode Island 43 Texas 3 Connecticut 44 West Virginia 4 Vermont 45 Georgia 5 District of Columbia 46 Nevada 6 New Jersey 47 Mississippi 7 Minnesota 48 Idaho 8 Wisconsin 49 South Carolina 9 New Hampshire 50 Alabama 10 Washington 51 Louisiana

Best vs. Worst

New York has the highest day-care quality score , 116, which is five times higher than in Idaho, the lowest at 23.

, 116, which is five times higher than in Idaho, the lowest at 23. Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary , 9.55 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Nebraska, the highest at 31.58 percent.

, 9.55 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Nebraska, the highest at 31.58 percent. The District of Columbia has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives , 67.07 percent, which is 2.8 times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 24.24 percent.

, 67.07 percent, which is 2.8 times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 24.24 percent. Maryland has the lowest share of single-mom families with children younger than 18 in poverty , 25.50 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 49.60 percent.

, 25.50 percent, which is 1.9 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 49.60 percent. Michigan has the highest median annual women’s salary (adjusted for cost of living), $44,397, which is 1.5 times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at $28,850.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-states-for-working-moms/ 3565/