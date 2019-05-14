Best NE Colleges and Universities

SmartAsset looked at five factors to determine the best value colleges and universities: tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, retention rate and starting salary.

Rank School City Avg. Scholarships and Grants Avg. Starting Salary College Tuition* Student Living Costs Student Retention Rate College Education Value Index
1 Bellevue University Bellevue, NE $6,151 $48,700 $7,365 $10,449 74% 38.42
2 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Lincoln, NE $6,384 $50,600 $8,537 $15,708 83% 37.72
3 Creighton University Omaha, NE $20,293 $52,400 $37,606 $14,600 89% 35.04
4 University of Nebraska at Omaha Omaha, NE $6,311 $48,400 $7,204 $13,626 76% 34.73
5 Doane College-Crete Crete, NE $20,109 $47,100 $30,434 $14,120 78% 27.10
6 University of Nebraska at Kearney Kearney, NE $5,716 $42,900 $6,844 $14,934 79% 24.66
7 Nebraska Wesleyan University Lincoln, NE $18,976 $45,000 $31,394 $13,258 75% 21.79
8 Wayne State College Wayne, NE $4,749 $40,000 $6,462 $11,002 69% 20.28
9 Chadron State College Chadron, NE $5,742 $41,300 $6,510 $13,588 66% 18.52
NE $7,851 $46,970 $14,854 $12,194 74%

*   Where applicable, used in-state tuition (residents of the same state as a college, qualify for lower in-state tuition)

