Best NE Colleges and Universities

SmartAsset looked at five factors to determine the best value colleges and universities: tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, retention rate and starting salary.
|Rank
|School
|City
|Avg. Scholarships and Grants
|Avg. Starting Salary
|College Tuition*
|Student Living Costs
|Student Retention Rate
|College Education Value Index
|1
|Bellevue University
|Bellevue, NE
|$6,151
|$48,700
|$7,365
|$10,449
|74%
|38.42
|2
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|Lincoln, NE
|$6,384
|$50,600
|$8,537
|$15,708
|83%
|37.72
|3
|Creighton University
|Omaha, NE
|$20,293
|$52,400
|$37,606
|$14,600
|89%
|35.04
|4
|University of Nebraska at Omaha
|Omaha, NE
|$6,311
|$48,400
|$7,204
|$13,626
|76%
|34.73
|5
|Doane College-Crete
|Crete, NE
|$20,109
|$47,100
|$30,434
|$14,120
|78%
|27.10
|6
|University of Nebraska at Kearney
|Kearney, NE
|$5,716
|$42,900
|$6,844
|$14,934
|79%
|24.66
|7
|Nebraska Wesleyan University
|Lincoln, NE
|$18,976
|$45,000
|$31,394
|$13,258
|75%
|21.79
|8
|Wayne State College
|Wayne, NE
|$4,749
|$40,000
|$6,462
|$11,002
|69%
|20.28
|9
|Chadron State College
|Chadron, NE
|$5,742
|$41,300
|$6,510
|$13,588
|66%
|18.52
|NE
|$7,851
|$46,970
|$14,854
|$12,194
|74%
* Where applicable, used in-state tuition (residents of the same state as a college, qualify for lower in-state tuition)
