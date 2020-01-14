Best States In Which To Retire
(KFOR NEWS January 14, 2020) 26% of non-retired adults haven’t saved any money for retirement. For those who can retire, a good question to ask is where.
WalletHub compared affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life and ranks Nebraska 25th best state in which to retire. Nebraska came in 39th for affordability, 20th for quality of life and 10th for health care.
|Best States to Retire
|Worst States to Retire
|1. Florida
|
|41. Louisiana
|2. Colorado
|
|42. New York
|3. New Hampshire
|
|43. Mississippi
|4. Utah
|
|44. Arkansas
|5. Wyoming
|
|45. Tennessee
|6. Delaware
|
|46. West Virginia
|7. Virginia
|
|47. New Jersey
|8. Wisconsin
|
|48. Rhode Island
|9. Idaho
|
|49. New Mexico
|10. Iowa
|
|50. Kentucky
Best vs. Worst
- Mississippi has the lowest adjusted cost-of-living index for retirees, 84.51, which is 2.4 times lower than in Hawaii, where it is highest at 200.27.
- Louisiana has the lowest median annual cost of elderly housekeeping, $38,621, which is 1.8 times lower than in Washington, where it is highest at $68,640.
- Vermont has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older still working, 24.39 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in West Virginia, where it is lowest at 13.84 percent.
- Maine has the highest share of the population aged 65 and older, 20.60 percent, which is 1.9 times higher than in Utah, where it is lowest at 11.10 percent.
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-retire/18592/