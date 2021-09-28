Better Business Bureau Warns About Venmo Scams

(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2021) The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scam involving payment apps like Venmo or Zelle.
The trick involves the scammer “accidentally” sending you money, followed by a message that says “Oops, so sorry. I didn’t mean to send you that. Can you please send it back to me?”
The BBB says it’s a trick – the ‘accidental’ money comes from a credit card that gets cancelled – invalidating the payment and removing the cash from your account a few days later. But by then, any money you sent them is long gone.
