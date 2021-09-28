      Breaking News
LPS Superintendent Joel Announces Retirement Plans

Better Business Bureau Warns About Venmo Scams

Sep 28, 2021 @ 4:01am

(KFOR NEWS  September 28, 2021)   The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scam involving payment apps like Venmo or Zelle.

The trick involves the scammer “accidentally” sending you money, followed by a message that  says “Oops, so sorry.  I didn’t mean to send you that.  Can you please send it back to me?

The BBB says it’s a trick – the ‘accidental’ money comes from a credit card that gets cancelled – invalidating the payment and removing the cash from your account a few days later.  But by then, any money you sent them is long gone.

READ MORE:   LPS Superintendent Joel Announces Retirement Plans

 

Connect With Us Listen To Us On