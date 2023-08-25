Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Suffered in Collision at a Northeast Lincoln Intersection

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–A Lincoln man died after the bike he was riding was hit by a vehicle in northeast Lincoln late Thursday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Police, officers were called shortly after 4pm to the intersection of 84th and Market Drive, which between Adams and Fremont Streets, on a report of a crash. The man on the bike was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the vehicle, a man from Lincoln, stayed at the scene during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have been nearby or saw the crash and has information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.