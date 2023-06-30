Bicyclist Injured In Thursday Night Collision

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 30)–A collision between a bike and a vehicle Thursday evening at NW 17th and West “O” Street has left a 34-year-old man in the hospital in critical but stable condition with possible life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a 34-year-old man on the bike ran a stop sign heading south, crossed West “O” Street and was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 36-year-old driver from Crete.

No citations have been issued yet. It’s believed alcohol was a factor with the bicyclist. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

8:50am Friday

What led to a collision between a bike and a vehicle Thursday evening at NW 17th and West “O” Street remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police confirm to KFOR News that a 34-year-old man on the bike was taken to a hospital, where he’s in critical but stable condition. Traffic in the area had to be shut down for a few hours due to police conducting their investigation.

So far, no citations have been issued.