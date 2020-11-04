Biden Wins NE’s 2nd Congressional District Electoral Vote
(netnebraska.org)
(KFOR NEWS November 4, 2020) Nebraska Democratic Party Chair, Jane Kleeb says Nebraska’s “Blue Dot” can now be called “Jomaha”
Kleeb issued the following statement early Wednesday:
‘We are at a transformative moment for our party, state and nation. Vice President Biden earned the trust of voters across party lines and it is now our job to keep doing the work on the ground — Omaha is now Jomaha. We know investments into state parties helps win elections and that our party must continue to campaign and compete everywhere. Democratic and Independent voters in Nebraska’s CD2 came together to award Nebraska’s CD2 electoral vote to Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in their bid to end the Trump chaos. This win happened because of women, young voters, communities of color and union workers.”
Background:
-
Nebraska and Maine are the only states to award their electoral votes to the winner of each congressional district.
-
The coveted “Blue Dot” was last won by Barack Obama in 2008.
-
Nebraska Democrats closed the gap statewide as well. In 2016, Trump won the state by 25% points in 2020 that was narrowed to 9%.
