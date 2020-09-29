Big 10 Docs Preparing For Football Season
Dr. Mathue Baker (Courtesy of Bryan Health)
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2020) With practice about to start and the first game 3 1/2 weeks away, a lot of medical preparations are going on prior to the start of the Big 10 football season.
Husker team cardiologist Dr. Matheu Baker said today that a doctor from each Big 10 Conference school is on the committee that has been meeting regularly on a safety and monitoring plan. After a two hour meeting last night, he says Bryan Health and the University have all the resources needed.
“Everything the Big 10 is asking us to do, we’re going to be able to do and we’re going to be able to do it quickly, to make sure….not that these guys are just getting on the field, but getting on the field safely.”
Dr. Baker says working with other Big 10 schools he’s learned that Lincoln and the Husker program are lucky to have a shared commitment to making the program work.
“We have technicians working extra days to get everybody the testing they need done. We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure things are moving smoothly. That’s not always the case everywhere else.”
Baker described the relationship between the University Athletic Department and Bryan Health as “tight”, and said Nebraska players will have “the testing and support they need.”
Along with Covid 19 testing, players will also be monitored for myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart.
“For everybody who has a previous diagnosis of Covid, we are getting lab work.”
Each athlete will get an E-K-G and an echocardiogram, and doctors from all Big Ten Schools will pool their data.
“Trying to pool all of our data together so we can make sense of it. The more numbers we have the more valuable those numbers become in making sure that we’re doing what’s right for everybody.”
The Huskers open their football season October 24th on the road at Ohio State.