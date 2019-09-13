Big Drug Shipment Intercepted
Furnished by Lancaster County Sheriff'
Nearly $2 Million in illegal drugs will not reach their destination, thanks to the Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit. They surrounded an unoccupied 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at NW 48th and West O Street at a gas station Thursday. A Sheriff’s Office K-9 was put to work, and it signaled the odor of narcotics. Thirty nine (39) year old Tyler Gooch of Klamath, OR was arrested as he left the store and returned to the vehicle.
The search of Gooch’s pickup turned up 3000 THC pre-loaded vape pens, 30 pounds of THC Shatter concentrate, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms and 90 pounds of marijuana. The street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at $1.9 million dollars. The Sheriff’s office says the pre-loaded THC vape cartridges are the same type as the products that have been causing serious lung illness and deaths around the United States recently.
Gooch was jailed at the adult detention facility.