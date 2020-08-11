Big Ten Postpones Fall Sports Season — Hopes For Spring
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–The Big Ten Conference Announced Tuesday afternoon that all of its fall sports will be postponed. The Conference said that Football, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Field Hockey and Volleyball will be played in the Spring, if conditions allow.
Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said “there’s just too much uncertainty.”
The announcement comes a day after when Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and several others in the Big Ten put out a plea for all presidents and chancellors at all the conference schools to consider continuing the conference season and give teams the chance to play.
In a joint statement from Frost, Athletic Director Bill Moos, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, they expressed hope that it may be possible for student athletes to still compete.
Here’s that statement:
“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.
Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.
We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”