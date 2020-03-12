Big Ten Tournament Canceled due to Coronavirus
The seating area at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is empty as media and staff mill about, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, after the Big Ten Conference announced that remainder of the men's NCAA college basketball games tournament was cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The Big Ten Conference has announced that their men’s basketball tournament has been canceled, effective immediately. Rutgers and Michigan were in the process of warming up for their game on Thursday morning when the floor was cleared, and play was suspended.
Here is the statement from the Big Ten:
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.
The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.
The SEC, AAC, Pac-12, ACC, and Big 12 Conference have all cancelled their conference tournaments as well.