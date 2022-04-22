Weather Alert
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Armstrong & Getty
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
The Dan Bongino Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Inflation Deflation
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Big Volleyball Weekend Ahead
Apr 22, 2022 @ 2:22pm
LINCOLN, Neb. (April 22, 2022) — Even though it’s spring, there will be lots of volleyball going on this weekend. In Grand Island, the Huskers will play their annual spring exhibition game against Kansas. It will also be on Nebraska Public Media beginning at 5:00 P.M. Saturday.
The 2022 Nebraska AAU Volleyball Grand Prix is set for this weekend, with 135 top juniors teams from six states registered. Action begins Saturday, April 23rd at 8 a.m. with pool play at both Speedway Sports Complex and Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln. Schedules have been posted at
AdvancedEventSystems.com
.
The event is hosted by Nebraska Juniors Volleyball, VCNebraska and the Nebraska Sports Council (NSC). NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said the tournament will be a great showcase for top players in the region, but also for both of Lincoln’s elite volleyball clubs and their home venues.
“We are excited to join Nebraska Juniors and VCN (Volleyball Club Nebraska) in rolling out the red carpet at the Speedway and Kinetic Sports Complexes, both considered among the finest tournament venues in the region,” Mlnarik said.
Winning teams in most divisions will receive a FREE entry into the AAU National Championships in Orlando, FL, the West Coast Championships in Las Vegas, NV, or the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix, AZ. Top two teams in each division will receive medals. Several area college coaches are expected to be in attendance.
Event Sponsors include the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, Nebraska Orthopaedic Center, American Red Cross, Fine Designs, the Nebraska National Guard and Pictures with Class. Information on host organizations can be found at
VCNebraska.com
,
NebraskaJun
iors.org
and
NebraskaSportsCou
ncil.com
.
Lincoln News
Herbster Files Lawsuit Over Groping Claims
6 mins ago
Lincoln’s Earth Day Celebration Planned
1 hour ago
Big Volleyball Weekend Ahead
3 hours ago
Local Sports
Big Volleyball Weekend Ahead
3 hours ago
Boyd Named New Head Football Coach at Lincoln Northeast
1 day ago
HUSKER BASEBALL: Solid Hitting, Relief Pitching Help Nebraska In Win Over NDSU
1 day ago
News
Lincoln News
Local Sports
Nebraska News
Economy
Government
Community
Crime
Politics
Weather
Shows
Daily Lineup
Coast to Coast AM
Bloomberg Day Break
Lincoln’s Morning News
Armstrong & Getty
Markley, Van Camp and Robbins
The Dan Bongino Show
The Ben Shapiro Show
The Joe Pags Show
The Dan Bongino Show
The Jesse Kelly Show
Our American Stories
Podcasts
KFOR News Now Podcast
KFOR Art Link On Demand
Lincoln Live On Demand
KFOR Newsweek
KFOR Sports Update
High School Sports On Demand
Nebraska Outdoors On Demand
Inflation Deflation
Events
Submit Community Calendar Event
Community Events
Birthday/Anniversary
Advertise With Us
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On