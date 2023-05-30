Bill Aimed to Put Tax Money Toward Private Schools Signed By Governor Pillen

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Governor Jim Pillen held a bill signing ceremony at noon Tuesday on the north steps of the State Capitol, where LB 753 became law.

It’s a bill labeled by many as the “school choice” bill that will provide generous tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships for parochial and private education. It would set aside $25 million a year in tax credits for those who donate to a “scholarship granting organization” that distributes scholarships to parochial and private schools. That money could eventually rise to $100 million a year, depending on the demand for tax credits.

The Nebraska State Education Association has stated that LB753 would make things even worse and put more pressure on property taxes. They have launched a petition effort in hopes of getting voters to repeal LB 753 on the 2024 ballot.