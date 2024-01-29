Bill Would Add Nitrogen Gas as Other Capital Punishment Option

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature last week would add nitrogen hypoxia to Nebraska’s list of methods for capital punishment.

This comes about a week after the State of Alabama executed an inmate with nitrogen gas. The proposal from Central City Senator Loren Lippincott would add nitrogen to the list, saying he has concerns about international drugs for lethal injection coming from China, as well as concerns about botched lethal injection procedures.

However, Omaha Senator Megan Hunt is suggesting a ‘legislative firing squad,’ which, according to the amendment, “means a firing squad composed of all members of the Legislature, who shall use firearms to shoot the convicted person.” Hunt is an opponent of the death penalty.