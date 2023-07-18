Bison Attack Visitors In North Dakota And Wyoming National Parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service says a bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

A statement from the service was released Tuesday.

Park officials reported the woman was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.”

The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital.

She was injured at a trailhead in Painted Canyon, a colorful Badlands vista popular with motorists.

The attack is under investigation and exact details are unknown.

Park Superintendent Angie Richman has not responded to an email requesting information.

On Monday, a bison charged and gored a 47-year-old Phoenix woman in Yellowstone National Park.