Black Clergy Of Lincoln Share Recommendations On Reforming Police Policies And Procedures
(KFOR NEWS September 29, 2020) A group of local Black clergy and church leaders called the Black Clergy of Lincoln will hold a press conference to share their recommendations for police reform on Tuesday, September 29th at 10:00am on the steps of the Hall of Justice (575 S. 10th Street) in downtown Lincoln.
These community leaders have been meeting via ZOOM with Mayor Gaylord- Baird, members of her staff and Chief Jeff Bliemeister for several months looking to address the issues of injustice and bring about specific reforms that will make Lincoln safer for all of its citizens.
