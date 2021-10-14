Black Hills Energy Suggests Energy Saving Measures For Coming Winter Heating Season

Lincoln, NE (October 14, 2021) Black Hills Energy is recommending that natural gas users start planning now to conserve energy thru the coming winter. Many homeowners in Lincoln have noticed an increase on natural gas bills already, and the company says prices could be 30-percent more than last winter. Rising natural gas prices and growing demand are both cited as reasons.
Black Hills Energy is encouraging customers to consider weatherization projects and behavioral changes that reduce wasted energy and save money on monthly energy bills.
“We need to plan for higher heating bills going into the winter because of the commodity cost increase,” Brandy Johnson with Black Hills Energy said, “The best way to plan for that is to focus on the energy that they’re using in their homes and look for ways to save energy.”
“As we adjust our routines and prepare our homes for the changing seasons, we’re here to educate our customers on ways to save energy and start planning now for higher home heating bills during the cold months ahead,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of Nebraska operations. “We want to encourage our customers to be energy aware by taking advantage of easy and affordable upgrades that conserve energy and reach out now to our customer service team to learn more about our customer assistance options like Budget Billing and Black Hills Cares.”
Customers worried about affording their bill are encouraged to enroll in Budget Billing, a free payment plan that averages the amount owed each month. This budget option supports customers looking to avoid the seasonal increases in bills that result during extreme weather by averaging out their usage over a 12-month period.
Black Hills Energy is ready to help customers reduce wasted energy and manage their energy use through simple, easy tips and projects:
For updates on Black Hills Energy and the natural gas situation, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/winter-ready.
