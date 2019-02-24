Blizzard Drifts Trigger Residential Plowing Operation

Saturday’s blizzard dropped snowfall amounts from 5″ to the greatest report of 10.5″ in Ceresco Saturday. Amounts from 8″ to 10″ from trained observers were common throughout the Lincoln area, and throughout a southwest to northeast path from southwestern Kansas into Western Iowa.

The Mayor actived a residential parking ban at 3 p.m. Sunday. Parking is banned on the even numbered sides of residential streets. (Generally the north and east sides of the street.) The parking ban on both sides of all emergency snow routes, bus and school routes and other major arterial streets remains active as well. Both will remain in effect until lifted by the Mayor. Once plowing and snow removal on the even numbered sides of the streets is complete, the ban will switch to the odd numbered sides. KFOR, and KFORnow.com will keep you abreast of the progress.

Vehicles parked illegally during Snow Emergency and Residential Parking bans are subject to fines, towing and storage costs at the owners’ expense. Vehicles parked in a way that does not let emergency vehicles pass can be ticketed for obstructing a public street. If one of your vehicles is towed, you can call the Emergency Communications Center at 402-441-7204 for information.

Crews will plow emergency snow routes and apply deicers, salt and brine until they begin clearing arterial streets.

As of Sunday morning, streets were snow and ice packed with very slick conditions. Travel was strongly discouraged by all traffic authorities. Strong winds with blowing and drifting snow created low to zero visibility in some open areas.

Complete information on the City’s snow clearing operation is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. Questions can be directed to the Transportation and Utilities Snow Center at 402-441-7644.