Blizzard Warning in Lincoln Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Lincoln, Lancaster County, and surrounding areas. Lincoln is in a narrow area running from Fairbury to Omaha to Atlantic, Iowa expecting from 5 to 9 inches of heavy, wet snow.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Cathy Zapotocny tells KFOR News snow starts late Saturday morning and gets heavy Saturday afternoon, but it all depends on the track…more snow south of the Platte River.

A 20% chance of snow and freezing drizzle is in the forecast for tonight, and the blizzard warning takes effect at 12p Saturday until 3a Sunday morning, with a 100% chance of precipitation.

Expect freezing rain, sleet, and snow, with wind gusts up to 45+ mph. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 6 inches are possible for all of Nebraska east of Grand Island and south of Omaha.

Stay with KFOR News for the latest winter weather updates.