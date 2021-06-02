Blood Desperately Needed

(KFOR NEWS June 2, 2021) Nebraska Community Blood Banks are facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations.
The need for blood is constant and to replenish supplies for Nebraska hospitals, trauma centers, and air ambulance bases, more healthy donors are needed at blood drives and donor centers in the coming weeks. Appointments can be made online at NCBB.ORG or by calling 1-877-486-9414.
As a thank you, all presenting donors through June 24th will be entered in weekly drawings for a chance to win baseball tickets to June games in Omaha and Lincoln.
More than 50% of the blood supply was lost when community blood drives were cancelled due to COVID-19 this year, and the supply remains low (less than a 3-day supply of all blood types). Blood drives are resuming, with additional precautions at all donation sites; appointments are preferred to help maintain social distancing, and donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
READ MORE: NE Meat Processing Plants Likely Impacted By Ransomware Attack On Meat Producer