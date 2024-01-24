Blood Donations Needed, as Broadcasters Unite For Life Winter Drive Launches Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–There’s a three to four-day supply of blood left at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank and your help is needed.

One way you can help is stopping by to donate through the Broadcasters Unite For Life Winter Blood Drive with KFOR, KFRX and 10/11 Wednesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 25 from 9am to 5pm, over at the Havelock United Methodist Church off of 60th and Morrill.

Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR every blood type is needed. All donors will receive a free Nebraska Community Blood Bank shirt and lunch from Chick-fil-A.

You can sign up by clicking right here: Broadcasters Unite For Life Winter Blood Drive.