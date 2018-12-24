Blood Needed

donation blood design

Nebraska Community Blood Bank is calling for donors to step up and fill a critical blood shortage this holiday
season.  Patients locally and across the country need the life-saving gift of blood.  In order to maintain supplies for
area hospitals, Nebraska Community Blood Bank is asking for donations of all blood types.

Blood donations can be scheduled online at NCBB.org or by calling 1-402-486-09414.  You might be eligible to
give blood if you are:
In good health
Free of antibiotics for 24 hours
Symptom-free for at least 3 days following a cold or flu
17 years or older—16 with written permission (PDF)

NCBB is giving away a limited edition, long-sleeve shirt to each presenting donor from Monday, December 24,
2018 until Saturday, January 5, 2019. In addition, from December 1-31, every donor will be entered to win a
winter vacation getaway. The winner will get to choose between a Key West beach stay, New Orleans jazz &amp;
dining, San Diego yacht sailing, or a Lake Tahoe ski getaway.  More information is available at NCBB.ORG/TRAVEL.

Upcoming public blood drives:

Dec. 25: Panama Community Blood Drive, 208 Locust St., Panama, NE
Dec. 28: Cattle Bank and Trust Blood Drive, City Square, Seward, NE
Jan. 5: Waverly Kiwanis Blood Drive, Waverly Plaza by Trackside Bar, Waverly, NE

