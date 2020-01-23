Blue Man Group Returning to Lincoln
Photo from Jeff Motz/KFOR News
The Blue Man Group is returning to Lincoln on their new North American tour, January 29th-February 2nd at the Lied Center.
The show will be everything you know and love about the Blue Man Group—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy.
Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in an experience that unites audiences of all ages.
Showtimes:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 7:30 PM
Thursday, January 30, 2020, 7:30 PM
Friday, January 31, 2020, 7:30 PM
Saturday, February 1, 2020, 2:00 PM
Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2:00 PM
