BMW Makes 3rd Recall of Older Model Cars and SUVs

(KFOR NEWS March 10, 2022) DETROIT — BMW is recalling more than 917,000 older cars and SUVs in the U.S. — most for a third time — to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from the 2006 through 2013 model years.
The German automaker is still developing a fix. Jay Hanson, a BMW spokesman in the U.S., said in an e-mail that the remedy and a sufficient parts inventory are expected in mid-2022. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 25th.
Most of the cars were recalled in 2017 and 2019 for the same problem. BMW documents say owners who had the previous repairs done will need to get their vehicles fixed again.
BMW says in documents that it has eight reports of fires, but no reports of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
Owners can go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/ and key in their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their autos are affected.
