Board Members Will Be Presented LPS’ Preliminary 2023-24 Budget

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–The preliminary proposed 2023-24 budget for Lincoln Public Schools will be presented to Lincoln School Board members on Tuesday afternoon.

The School Board will then hold a work session on the budget and several in-person public meetings to get feed back. The first two public meetings will be Wednesday at 5pm over at the cafeteria inside Northeast High School and Thursday at 5pm over at East High School’s cafeteria. More meetings are also planned July 11 at 5pm over in the commons area at Southwest High School and July 12 at 5pm in North Star High School’s commons.

LPS staff will host a virtual public budget presentation and answer any questions during a live webinar via Zoom Wednesday at 12 p.m.

More information can be found at lps.org.