Body Found in SW Lancaster County

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 12)—A deceased human body was found late Tuesday morning in southwest Lancaster County.

Sheriff Terry Wagner on Wednesday said someone found the body half a mile south of Highway 33 along SW 128th Street. The body is that of an adult male, about 5-foot-4 and the race is unknown.

The investigation is in the early stages and the death is being classified as undetermined. And autopsy was scheduled to get underway Wednesday morning.

if you have information on this case, call the Lancaster County Sheriff‘s office at 402-441-6500 or crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.