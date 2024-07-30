Body Found on Site at NE Lincoln ADM Plant

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating what led to the death of a 47-year-old man found on site at ADM east of 70th and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called after 5:15am, where it was determined the man was reported missing about five hours earlier by an acquaintance. The man was found dead on the property and he was an ADM employee.

LPD says they are currently working to find out exactly what happened. The victim’s name has not yet been released.