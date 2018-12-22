Boy Scouts Help City Collect Christmas Trees

The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites from Christmas Day through Monday, January 21 at these locations:

Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th Street

Holmes Lake Park, South 70th and Normal streets, parking lot west of north softball field

Oak Lake Park, three blocks south of Cornhusker on North 1st Street

Tierra Park, South 29th Street and Tierra Drive

Seng Park at University Place, North 50th and Garland streets

Woods Park, South 31st and “J” streets, southeast corner of the parking lot

Boy Scout Troop 8 is offering to pick up trees and transport them to a City drop-off site. Pick up dates are December 29, 30 and January 1, 5, 6 and 12, offered in these zip code areas: 68502 through 68508, 68510, 68512, 68516, 68521, 68522 and 68526. Trees should be placed at the curb by 9 a.m. for pickup. The service is free, but donations are appreciated. To schedule a pickup, contact Troop 8 at scouting4trees.org or 402-965-1458.

The City of Lincoln Recycling Office reminds residents that Christmas trees must have all decorations removed. This includes tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree skirts. Trees must have stands removed and must be free of plastic wrapping and nails.

This is the 32nd year for the City’s tree drop-off program, the oldest program of its kind in the state. The effort is a collaboration between the Solid Waste Operations Division in the Public Works and Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Residents also can check with their refuse haulers to see if they offer a tree collection day. More information on the City recycling program is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.