BOYS BASKETBALL: Bazil Goes Off In OT To Rally Northeast Past Millard South

Feb 13, 2021 @ 11:43pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 13)–Pierce Bazil has proven to be clutch for the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball time and time again.

But the 6-4 senior helped pull off one of the biggest comebacks in Rocket basketball history, as he scored 23 of his game-high 34 points in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Northeast to a 73-60 overtime victory over Millard South Saturday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

Down 46-35 to begin the fourth quarter, the Rockets needed a momentum boost offensively. Bazil, his younger brother (6-6 sophomore Porter Bazil) and Zander Beard each hit three-pointers to help Northeast close the deficit. After the Rockets closed to within four, 55-51, Millard South got a basket from 6-2 junior forward Gage Stenger. But the Patriots managed to only go 4-of-10 from the free throw line in the fourth, allowing Northeast to regain momentum.

Pierce Bazil, who scored 14 in the final quarter of regulation, hit four free throws and 6-7 Connor Renard added one of two free throws. Bazil later blocked a shot and raced to the other end for a layup with 30 seconds left that tied the game at 57 and forced overtime.

Northeast (12-6) went up 61-57 when Bazil converted on four-straight free throws, as part of his nine points in the extra frame. Before that, the Rockets last lead came at 12-7 early in the first quarter just before Millard South finished with a 19-2 run that went into the second quarter.

Down 31-21 at halftime, Northeast responded in the third quarter with a 10-4 run to trail 35-31.

Renard added 13 points and Porter Bazil finished with 10 points for the Rockets. Blake Stenger led Millard North (7-11) with 11 points, while Gage Stenger and 6-4 freshman Will Cooper each added 10 points for the Patriots.

